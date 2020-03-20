HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 52.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $220.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $208.31 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.07 and a 200 day moving average of $284.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.