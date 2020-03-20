HM Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day moving average is $336.00. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $398.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.98.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

