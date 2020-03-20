Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Insider Simon Holden Buys 20,000 Shares

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) insider Simon Holden bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,941.07).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $545.03 million and a PE ratio of 63.21. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

