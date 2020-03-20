Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTH. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hilltop by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7,583.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $2,876,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

