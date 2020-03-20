HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Buys £26,075 in Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) insider Simon Holden acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £26,075 ($34,300.18).

Shares of HICL opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Friday. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

