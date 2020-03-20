Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark downgraded Hexo from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.06. Hexo has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at C$207,181.24.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

