Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $136,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.11 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

