Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price Down 16.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) dropped 16.5% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $138.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hershey traded as low as $111.58 and last traded at $116.11, approximately 2,768,605 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,100,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.10.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

