Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.59

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 3884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herc by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,960,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

