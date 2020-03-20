Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €25.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €25.00 ($29.07) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.05 ($26.80).

Hellofresh stock opened at €23.40 ($27.21) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.27. Hellofresh has a 52 week low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of €27.85 ($32.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.42.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

