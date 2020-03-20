Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.03

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.03 and last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 19877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%.

Heico Company Profile (NYSE:HEI.A)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

