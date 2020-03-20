Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.13, but opened at $42.02. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Healthequity shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 704,453 shares traded.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Healthequity from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock worth $2,649,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthequity by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.