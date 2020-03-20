Head-To-Head Review: Medallia (MDLA) versus Its Peers

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Medallia to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Medallia Competitors 954 3216 6408 319 2.56

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $45.96, indicating a potential upside of 130.63%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 127.67%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million -$112.33 million -14.76 Medallia Competitors $8.30 billion $1.61 billion 37.46

Medallia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A Medallia Competitors -4.25% -8.38% -3.55%

Summary

Medallia beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

