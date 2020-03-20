Head-To-Head Review: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) versus Jeffersonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JFBC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Merchants and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 2.85 $164.46 million $3.46 8.23 Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.56 million 2.88 $6.51 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.79% 10.25% 1.46% Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.61% 9.47% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Merchants and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.05%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

First Merchants beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services, as well as electronic and mobile delivery channels. It operates 116 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

