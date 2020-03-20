Head to Head Contrast: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and LMP Automotive (NYSE:LMPX)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.43% 17.00% 3.76% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $12.04 billion 0.07 $174.00 million $10.93 3.96 LMP Automotive $10.86 million 4.31 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Group 1 Automotive and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 1 5 0 2.83 LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $113.67, suggesting a potential upside of 162.87%. LMP Automotive has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 437.63%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats LMP Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 14, 2019, the company owned and operated 182 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 47 collision centers that offer 30 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

