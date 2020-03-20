HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,662 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $53,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HDB opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

