HC Wainwright Cuts AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Price Target to $7.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACRX. ValuEngine lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

