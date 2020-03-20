Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.54 ($54.12).

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €19.14 ($22.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.29 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a 12-month high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.40 and a 200 day moving average of €29.13.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

