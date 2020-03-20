Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of STM stock opened at €31.60 ($36.74) on Friday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $784.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

