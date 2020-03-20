Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of STM stock opened at €31.60 ($36.74) on Friday. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $784.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

