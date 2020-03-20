Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.00% of Harsco worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

