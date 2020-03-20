Harry M. Henderson Acquires 250,000 Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider Harry M. Henderson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($486,714.02).

Shares of LON WTAN opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. Witan Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 179.40 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.61.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.