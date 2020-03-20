Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Increased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 235.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

