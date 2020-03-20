GYM Group (LON:GYM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.10 EPS

GYM Group (LON:GYM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GYM opened at GBX 88.62 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. GYM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The firm has a market cap of $115.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GYM. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

