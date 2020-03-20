Guy Cowan Buys 7,444 Shares of Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) insider Guy Cowan acquired 7,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.03 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.32 ($21,276.11).

Shares of STO opened at A$3.05 ($2.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. Santos Ltd has a twelve month low of A$6.48 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of A$9.07 ($6.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Santos’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

