Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was down 6.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $76.91 and last traded at $80.32, approximately 1,369,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 889,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

Specifically, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,709 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $615,563.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,282.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,384. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.