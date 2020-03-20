Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GES opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52. Guess? has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

