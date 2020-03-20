Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark raised shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a reduce rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Shares of GC stock opened at C$20.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$53.36.

In related news, Director Rodney Baker sold 950,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total value of C$51,083,909.25. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,625.99.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.