GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 20th

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

