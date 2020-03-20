Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) were down 0.9% on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $10.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Granite Construction traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.01, approximately 573,724 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,230,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

