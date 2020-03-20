Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.71 ($27.57).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €17.46 ($20.30) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.19. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

