Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,669 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 5.47% of Goosehead Insurance worth $35,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.97 million, a PE ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 18,218 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $1,000,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $40,772,058.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $3,735,801.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,109.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,345 shares of company stock valued at $21,259,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

