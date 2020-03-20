Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€71.60” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €63.50 ($73.84) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.60 ($72.79).

Shares of G24 opened at €45.72 ($53.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 12 month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.18.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

