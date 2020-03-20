Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,938,682 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938,682 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $128,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,215,000 after purchasing an additional 274,118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,996,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

