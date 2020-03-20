Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $130.70 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of SkyWest worth $130,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $61,487,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after buying an additional 234,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $4,493,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

In other news, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

