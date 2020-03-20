Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 485,514 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,514 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.50% of Allegion worth $173,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after acquiring an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 705,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

