Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,944,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.55% of TechnipFMC worth $148,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 409,097 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.