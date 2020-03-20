Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,866,007 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,007 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $148,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,975 shares of company stock worth $842,581. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

