Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,174,196 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,196 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $175,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,342,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,020 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,828,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,829,000 after purchasing an additional 81,576 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

