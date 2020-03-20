Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €194.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €186.50 ($216.86).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €87.84 ($102.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

