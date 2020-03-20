Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €11.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.11 ($18.73).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €6.09 ($7.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.65. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a twelve month high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.