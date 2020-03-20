Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.97 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.82 and its 200 day moving average is €14.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

