Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.97 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.82 and its 200 day moving average is €14.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

