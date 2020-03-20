Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $122.03 and last traded at $127.85, with a volume of 117290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.81.

Specifically, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GPN. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.94 and its 200-day moving average is $178.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $499,415,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.