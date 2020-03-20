Global Eagle Entertainment’s (ENT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

