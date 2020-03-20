Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Issues Earnings Results

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

ENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

