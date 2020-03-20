GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $2.69 on Monday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

