Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.55 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after purchasing an additional 297,360 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.