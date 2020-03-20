Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.55 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.28.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

