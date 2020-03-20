Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Increased to Buy at CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GBNXF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

