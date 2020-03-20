GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $47.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.