GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,397 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

